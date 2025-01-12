Guyana’s average homeownership age now under 30 – Pres Ali

President Dr Irfaan Ali has announced that, due to the aggressive housing policies of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government, the average age for home ownership in Guyana is now under 30 years.

During his visit on Saturday to the East Coast Demerara (ECD) community of Strathspey, President Ali revealed the improvements that have been made when it comes to the average age for home ownership, from a time when it was well over 50 years, to below 30 years.

“Sometimes, generations that get it better do not appreciate the sacrifices of generations that preceded them. There was a time in our country when most of the communities were squatter settlements. When you had eight or nine families living in the same homes. There was a time when the average age of home ownership was 55 years plus. That’s when you could aspire to own your homes.”

“Today, the average age of home ownership is below 30 years. In some regions, about 25 years and just about 30 years old. That is something that we must never take for granted. And the younger generation must never take this for granted. Sometimes I look at the older persons in our communities. And younger people will look at these persons and ask, why they didn’t achieve like we achieved,” President Ali said.

According to the Head of State, this is all down to the availability of opportunities and he urged the current generation of youths to make the most of the opportunities that are before them, while appreciating how far the country has come.

“Its not that they didn’t achieve. Its that they did not have the opportunity that you have today. Many of them had to sacrifice not going to school, so that one sibling could get an education. Its not that they didn’t have the talent. It is that they never had the type of opportunities you have today. And don’t take that for granted.”

Meanwhile, during the meeting in Strathspey, the Head of State posited that the Ministry of Agriculture will work with a group of young people and women in the community to build at least 50 beehives and teach sustainable beekeeping, with the assistance of the National Agriculture Research Extension Institute (NAREI).

“We are going to give you all the hives, we are going to give you all the safety gear and equipment and they (NAREI) will give you the training. This year, 2025, we’re going to focus heavily on community investment, ensuring that the investment is focused on people-centred issues in a greater way,” the Head of State explained.

The President said the aim of the project is to improve the agricultural productivity of the community and enhance the involvement of young people and women in community development and economic opportunities.

Housing Development

Also present at the Strathspey meeting was Minister within the Housing and Water Ministry, Susan Rodrigues, who spoke of the Government’s efforts to develop the infrastructure within the community.

“I can safely say that we have completed the first phase of infrastructure for these new areas here. We have installed electricity, water and many of the allottees are here today. They are in the process of building their homes.”

“Some have asked for assistance with the steel and cement subsidy and we will assist those who are still in the process of building or are about to start their construction. And this will be a model housing area behind here.”

When it comes to areas in Coldigen in need of regularisation, the Minister assured that a land surveyor would soon be visiting. Rodrigues also promised that the Ministry will return for a visit where they will do an inventory of the streets and analyse the occupancy rates. Additionally, she assured that the Ministry would be upgrading the infrastructure.

“And I know you are receiving water already, but you can also look forward to increased water supply and level of service and quality, when we complete the upgrades at the Friendship water treatment plant.”

“So once the upgrades and transmission mains are completed, because we are running new transmission mains to this area, within the next two or three months, you can look forward to improved water quality in the new housing area,” she further explained. When it comes to areas in Coldigen in need of regularisation, the Minister assured that a land surveyor would soon be visiting.

Non Pareil

Over the week, President Ali has conducted community outreaches in eight different communities across the East Coast. During his visit to Non Pareil, one of those communities, the President also assured residents that the Government is making a concerted effort to address the backlog of housing applicants… until its at zero.

“We have been working on a plan to bring all the applications up to August of 2023 to zero,” the President said, adding that in Region Four, due to limited land availability, strategic solutions such as investing in infrastructure projects—including bridges and connecting roads between regions Three and Four— have been employed to improve accessibility to suburban housing developments.

Beyond infrastructure, President Ali praised the growing focus on productivity and innovation within communities. He celebrated the shift in national dialogue toward economic empowerment and modernisation, with citizens increasingly eager to participate in agriculture innovation projects, technology, and the broader development of the nation.

“What I love is the conversation in the country is changing…the conversation now is about productivity. How do we get engaged in economic activity? How do we increase production? How do we become a part of the agricultural innovation projects? How do we become part of the building process of the country? A totally different conversation.”

