Guyana’s Audit Office to receive oil auditing training from Canada

The Audit Office of Guyana will be embarking on a partnership with a Canadian firm that will aim to prepare the agency to be able to audit oil companies in Guyana, among other areas.

This was explained by Auditor General Deodat Sharma at the official handing over of the 2017 Audit Report of Guyana at the Public Buildings on Friday to Speaker of the House, Dr Barton Scotland.

He revealed that the firm, Canadian Audit and Accountability Foundation (CAAF), will be conducting training over a seven-year period.

“One officer will be working on the area of environment audits, with special emphasis on Guyana’s preparedness to deal with oil spills at sea that could have devastating effects on endangered species and also our crops and livestock along our coastland.”

“This arrangement with the Canadian Audit and Accountability Foundation, for which an agreement with the Audit Office of Guyana will be signed in January 2019, whereby CAAF will be providing training in various disciplines for the next seven years. The other officer will be working in the area of gender equality.”

Sharma also assured that the Audit Office will continue to ensure improvements are made to its operations. These improvements will include the implementation of software – TeamMate – with the ultimate aim of paperless operations at the office.

Meanwhile, it was explained at the handing over that the audit report would be laid in the National Assembly once the House comes out of recess early next month. It is then that the report becomes a public document.