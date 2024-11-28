Guyana’s Ambassador to Brazil presents Letters of Credence to President Lula DaSilva

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to Brazil Dr. Compton Bourne on November 14, 2024, presented his Letters of Credence to President of the Republic of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula DaSilva, at the Palácio do Planalto, Brasilia, Brazil.

During a brief meeting following the accreditation ceremony, President Lula Da Silva alluded to the existing friendship and close ties between both countries and indicated Brazil´s support for the current trajectory of Guyana´s economic development and the need for the region to remain a zone of peace and prosperity for all.

Ambassador Bourne reassured President Lula DaSilva of Guyana´s commitment to further strengthen the existing relations between the two countries via enhanced cooperation in areas such as climate change and biodiversity, transportation infrastructures and fostering of closer trade relations between both countries, inter alia. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation)

