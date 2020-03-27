Guyana’s airports remain closed to Int’l flights; only specially authorised flights being allowed

Guyana’s two main airports; the Cheddi Jagan International Airport at Timehri and the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, located at Ogle, will remain closed to incoming international flights, except for technical stops for aircraft that need fuel, and specially authorised flights.

The National COVID-19 Task Force in a media release said that specially authorised flights will only be considered in extreme humanitarian and emergency cases.

It was also indicated that outgoing cargo flights and medivac flights will continue to be permitted.

The Task Force had granted permission for a special flight on March 25, to repatriate a group of Guyanese stranded in Barbados. It was agreed that upon return to Guyana the group would submit themselves to a mandatory 14-day quarantine period at a government facility.

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority on Tuesday, March 17, had announced that both airports will be closed to all international flights for 14 days from midnight (local time), Wednesday, March 18, to prevent imported cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).