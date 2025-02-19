Guyana’s 1st Digital School to utilise AI to tailor lessons & address students’ weaknesses

The Government of Guyana is investing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in order to rapidly develop its education, healthcare, governance and financial systems, to efficiently meet the needs of the expanding economy.

Soon, the first Digital School will be commissioned to offer remote and specialised educational courses to primary to secondary students.

During his address at the opening of the Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown on Tuesday, President Dr. Irfaan Ali noted that the school will go beyond simply offering remote education.

“The school will have an AI module where every student in every subject area will be evaluated and AI would generate specific lessons to target specific weaknesses of every student and send that lesson to the student to work on their weaknesses,” he noted. This method seeks to increase efficiency in upgrading students’ learning abilities in a timely manner.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand has since posted photos to her social media page of a meeting with providers and content reviewers of the Guyana Digital School, which she said will soon be commissioned by the President.

In addition to education, the Head of State disclosed that work has been ongoing with Harvard University to utilise AI to read malaria slides. “It is already operational,” he added.

“We can’t be static in our thinking, we have to be able to open ourselves to the competition and challenges and opportunities that the world gives to us. Therefore, AI and digitisation and technology must and will be the strategic bedrock on which our future is built,” the President said.

He pointed to the use of AI to enhance transparency, improve financing and investment, improve agriculture and food security, crime analysis, traffic management, remove bureaucracy and human biases and create greater efficiency in government services and systems. Some of these applications have commenced with the introduction of paperless transactions at the ports of entry and other public offices.

Further, he noted that with such extensive borders like Guyana, AI is also important for national security and defence.

The Guyana Digital School is expected to come into operation next month and will be available regionally.

