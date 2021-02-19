Guyana yet to receive game confirmation from Trinidad

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers…



A cloud of doubt has recently descended over Guyana’s first FIFA World Cup Qualifying match against Trinidad and Tobago, as reports surfaced that the host country is unsure about the logistics when it comes to hosting the game.

The closed-doors event was initially fingered for the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, Trinidad but various media reports have indicated that the host country still has its reservations about having foreigners enter the country and where the event should be held.

As such, this publication reached out to Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde, probing the GFF’s position in the matter.

During the exclusive telephone interview with this publication Forde has confirmed that the local Federation has received no correspondence about the debacle.

“On to now, the GFF hasn’t received any confirmation from Trinidad regarding the regarding; A, that they will be hosting the game in Trinidad and B, where the game will be hosted,” The GFF President stated.

After reading similar reports, Forde explained that he has reached out to the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF), under whose jurisdiction the tournament will be held, to ascertain whether or not Trinidad will still play hosts.

The GFF boss explained, “We have expressed our concerns to CONCACAF informing them that we would want to have that information in our possession as already as possible, so that we can have our people on the ground in Trinidad inspect whatever facility the Trinidad Football Association (TTFA) may have identified for the GFF and ensure that those facilities are suitable for a national team.”

With the event billed for March 25, the Golden Jaguars have just a little over a month to prepare and with the COVID-19 quarantine stipulations, one to two weeks of that time will be stolen away, hence creating a time constraint.

“So far we do not have that information and the time is drawing close where that information is becoming increasingly critical for the GFF internal planning and logistics,” Forde added.

It is understood that a neutral venue is still in play and the Guyana Times Sport was reliably informed that that venue is right within the Caribbean. However, it is believed that the GFF is willing to host the Soca Warriors clash right in the Golden Jaguars’ back yard.

This comes on the heels of article published in Wednesday’s Trinidad and Tobago Guardian, where it was revealed that the Country is on the fence about their hosting of the first FIFA World Cup qualifying games between the Golden Jaguars and the Soca Warriors.

In the article, it was reported that a ‘neutral’ venue was being considered for what should have been Trinidad’s home game as talks between the country’s Normalisation Committee, the Ministry of Sports and the Ministry of Health continue.

The publication reported that the Chairman of TTFA’s Normalisation Committee, Robert Hadad stated, “We are trying to have the match played in Trinidad.”

Guyana is slated to take on Trinidad on March 25 and then Bahamas on March 29 in their first home game. The World Cup quest will continue in June with a game against St Kitts and Nevis on June 4 and another against Puerto Rico on June 8. (Jemima Holmes)