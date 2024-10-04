Guyana will soon need over 6000 persons to work in healthcare sector – Jagdeo

The country will soon need over 6000 persons to work in the local healthcare sector, according to Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo.

Speaking to reporters during a news conference on Thursday, he estimated that the country will need another 3000 persons to work in the sector when the six new hospitals “come on stream by the first quarter to the second quarter of next year.”

“About 500 per hospital. That includes cleaners, porters, drivers, a whole range of people,” he explained.

Currently, new hospitals are being constructed at Lima, Region Two; De Kinderen, Region Three; Diamond and Enmore, Region Four; Bath, Region Five and Skeldon, Region Six.

China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation, a Chinese State-owned enterprise referred to as Sinopharm, is rolling out this massive project. Each hospital will span 65,000 square feet and equipped with 75 hospital beds, laboratories, accident and emergency units, modernised imaging capacities, operational surgical theatres and outpatient facilities.

According to Jagdeo, additional job opportunities will become available in the healthcare sector when other hospitals are opened.

He referenced the €149 million Paediatric and Maternal Hospital at Ogle, East Coast Demerara and the US$161 million new hospital in New Amsterdam.

He also spoke about the hospitals being constructed in the hinterland regions. These are in Lethem, Moruca, Kamarang and Kato.

Jagdeo said when other hospitals like those in Bartica and Linden are fully refurbished, more workers will be needed to support the expanded range of services being offered to the public.

“We’re talking about another 3500,” he said.

It is the government’s intention to transform the local healthcare industry into a world-class one.

President Dr Irfaan Ali has said that by 2030, Guyana will offer healthcare services that are internationally recognised.

