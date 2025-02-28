Guyana voted for peace in Ukraine at UNSC – VP

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has emphasised that Guyana “voted for peace in Ukraine” at a recent meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

During a press conference on Thursday, Jagdeo was asked to justify the country’s decision in supporting the United States-drafted resolution.

He explained that “it was a simple resolution” that spoke about peace in Ukraine and that it was the only remaining resolution to vote on.

The Vice President acknowledged that there were attempts to amend the resolution to include other language, but those were vetoed.

“So at the end of the day, there was just one resolution- the original resolution- to vote for,” Jagdeo stated.

“We voted for peace in Ukraine. It’s as simple as that,” he said.

The UNSC on Monday adopted a US-drafted resolution on the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that takes a neutral position on the conflict.

Guyana was one of the countries that voted in favour of the US resolution.

The 15-member Security Council adopted the US resolution with 10 votes in favour, including Guyana’s; while France, Britain, Denmark, Greece and Slovenia abstained.

