Guyana/Venezuela border controversy: ICJ to hold public hearings from March 23

THE HAGUE, 6 February 2020. The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, will hold public hearings in the case concerning the Arbitral Award of 3 October 1899 (Guyana v. Venezuela), from Monday 23 to Friday 27 March 2020, at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the Court.

The hearings will give the Parties to the case the possibility to address the question of the jurisdiction of the Court.

Schedule for the hearings:

First round of oral argument

Monday 23 March 2020 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Guyana

Tuesday 24 March 2020

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Venezuela

Second round of oral argument

Wednesday 25 March 2020 4.30 p.m.-6 p.m.: Guyana

Friday 27 March 2020

10 a.m.-11.30 a.m.: Venezuela

For a complete history of the proceedings, see paragraphs 207-215 of the Annual Report of the Court for 2018-2019, available on the Court’s website (www.icj-cij.org).

Multimedia

The hearings will be streamed live and on demand (VOD) in English and French on the Court’s website (www.icj-cij.org/en/multimedia-index) as well as on UN Web TV, the United Nations online television channel. Still photographs of the hearings will be posted on the ICJ website and the Court’s Twitter feed (@CIJ_ICJ) along with selected high-resolution video footage (b-roll).

All ICJ photographs and videos are available free of charge, for non-commercial editorial use.