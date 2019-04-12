Guyana U-15 wing out for Regional tournament

After a good showing in the just concluded inter-county tournament, the selected Guyana Under-15 team flew to Antigua on Thursday April 11, 2019 to participate in the West Indies U-15 championships.

Led by Zachary Jodah and his deputy Mavindra Dindyal, the 14-member squad will play their first match on Saturday, April 13. Coached by Julian Moore, the well-balanced squad will play their Caribbean counterparts in defending champions Barbados, Windward Islands, Leeward Islands, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago in the round robin 50 over competition that will conclude on April 21, 2019.

Guyana, who finished in second position in 2018, have in their squad two of the most experienced players in Mavindra Dindyal and Isai Thorne, who have Regional experience. Dindyal, a gifted batsman, went on to represent West Indies U-16.

In the just concluded inter-county U-17 tournament, Dindyal played three matches and scored a brilliant century, while he struck a composed 67 against Demerara at the Everest Cricket Club. Tipped as one for the future, Dindyal will be aiming to take this form into the Regional tournament.

Thorne, a gifted fast bowler, will be hoping to dominate at the familiar Regional level, where he should generate more pace on the Antiguan pitches.

Apart from Dindyal and Thorne, skipper Zachary Jodah is seen as a complete package with his all-round ability. Jodah, who played in the final match against Demerara in the under-17 inter-county, snared three wickets and displayed great control with his left-arm spin.

The batting department of Guyana U-15 looks set, with Demerara’s stroke-maker Jadan Campbell and Berbice star batsmen Rampertab Ramnauth and Anthony Khan being the openers on tour.

Ramnauth is seen as the first choice opener, having scored the most runs in the under-15 inter-county tourney and in the match earlier this week, when the left-hander carved out a brilliant 76 against a strong Demerara under-17 team.

The middle looks a balanced unit with Dindyal, Berbice’s Tameshwar Mahadeo, Alvin Mohabir, Zachary Jodah and wicket-keeper Ravishkar Sobhai.

The spin group consists of Jodah, Krsna Singh, Matthew Potaya, and Alvin Mohabir who is more than a useful off-spinner. Omari Lallbachan and Isai Thorne are the front line seamers, but Thaddeus Lovell, the capable all-rounder, will provide the extra seam bowling option.

The full 14-member squad reads: Jadan Campbelle, Rampertab Ramnauth, Anthony Khan, Mavindra Dindyal, Tameshwar Mahadeo, Alvin Mohabir, Ravishkar Sobhai, Jonathan Vanlange, Zachary Jodah, Krsna Singh, Matthew Potaya, Thaddeus Lovell, Isai Thorne and Omari Lalbachan. (Brandon Corlette)