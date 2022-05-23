Guyana, T&T looking to establish ferry facility to transport people, goods

With Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago making dynamic moves to strengthen collaboration in several areas, specifically agriculture, the possibility of establishing a ferry facility as an experiment to move people, goods and services between the two territories is being explored.

President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali made the announcement Sunday, during a joint press conference with Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, at State House.

“Transportation and logistics, agri-food system, agri-business, movement of goods and services are all important areas,” the President stressed.

“We have decided that we are going to drive the agenda, we are going to drive the policy direction, and once that commitment is there, the opportunities can be mind-blowing.”

An overwhelmingly impressive experience in the food sector is what President Ali envisions. And the fact that CARICOM has established certain targets and timeframe in achieving those, demonstrate seriousness.

“We cannot address any issues unless we create the platform, the vehicle that would allow us to do that,” Dr. Ali noted.

He said Guyana and the Twin-Island Republic have shared a long and glorious history of working together, and the efforts will continue in pushing the agenda, which will realise the aspiration of the two countries.

“I am very confident that once we stick to the task that is before us, once our Ministers of Foreign Affairs move together in a projectised manner, looking at outcomes and working under critical path, ensuring that wherever there is a slip-on that critical path it is corrected, we can only achieve success,” President Ali added.

Prime Minister, Dr. Rowley added that in the future there will be tremendous cooperation between the young people of the two countries and that training will be provided in several areas.

Earlier Sunday, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked between the CARICOM nations which, among other things, addresses non-tariff barriers and other hindrances to the flow of goods and services. [Department of Public Information]