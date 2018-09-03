Guyana tourism to be marketed by US, German firms- GTA

The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) has attracted the support of three market representation firms that will assist in introducing Guyana to the world so as to boost tourism locally.

The teams, Emerging Destinations, Green Team Global and Travel Market Romberg will be Guyana’s tourism ambassadors on the ground in the United States, Canada and Germany.

According to the GTA Director, Brian Mullis, the tourism market will be later extended to the other parts of Europe.

Mullis, according to a Department of Public Information release, said the market representatives will be working all year in collaboration with the authority to establish Guyana’s presence in North America and selected countries in Europe.

While this approach might be new to Guyana, Mullis said it is a standard practice among national tourism boards around the world.

“Guyana’s tourism industry is extremely well poised for growth,” the GTA Director said. He noted the appointment of teams has come at an “exciting” time.

In preparation for their new mandate, the teams completed a six-day familiarisation tour of Georgetown, the Kaieteur National Park, Iwokrama and sections of the North and Central Rupununi.

Among the highlights of the trip were seeing the majestic Kaieteur waterfall, the wide savannah and vast wildlife, walking across the Iwokrama canopy walkway and the exciting boat rides. Team members said these experiences must be had by their respective countrymen.

President of Green Team Global Hugh Hough said while his team has worked with other travel destinations around the world, Guyana is beyond “breathtaking.”

“What we found so impressive about Guyana is that you have a product. It’s a little challenge to get to it, but a lot of people think that it is pretty awesome, a lot a fun”, he said about the interior regions.

Hough said tourism is the reason why people are interested in conserving nature and culture.

“I think what you have is super special and we just need to tell the world about it,” Hough said.

Gabi Romberg of German company, Travel Market Romberg said Guyana’s move to expand its tourism reach to Germany will open avenues for further development here. She said much can be expected from Germans as they all like to travel.

Although the two countries have different official languages, Germans are more comfortable with English than they are to any other on the South American Continent.

“The long-haul travel in Germany is normally between September and April and that fits for us very well, “Romberg said. She noted that Germans are curious and are always intrigued about new destinations.

“We like to experience things. We are the one who wants to learn more, get to know more things. So, with Guyana being a new country, we really think that it is a perfect match for you,” she said.