The Government of Guyana will be joining CARICOM leaders to discuss the United States’ recent visa restriction policy that targets the Cuban labour export programme, specifically the Cuban medical missions.

“I anticipate that given its region-wide impact that this would be one of the issues that the leaders would have to jointly engage the US Government on,” Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo said on Thursday during his weekly press conference.

He was questioned on the US administration’s announcement that it has expanded an existing Cuba-related visa restriction policy that targets forced labour linked to the Cuban labour export programme. US media reported that the programme applies to ‘current or former Cuban government officials, and other individuals, including foreign government officials, who are believed to be responsible for, or involved in, the Cuban labour export programme, particularly Cuba’s overseas medical missions.’

In Guyana, Cuban medical professionals work in several public and private hospitals.

Noting that the Cuban Medical missions have benefited the region for decades, Jagdeo said the statement from the US government was “carefully examined”. Also examined was the potential for sanctions against countries which collaborates with Cuba, he added.

Guyanese medical workers are often trained in Cuba.

“You know that the Cuban medical presence in the Caribbean has been there for a very, very long time and has transcended several US administrations. The Cuban medical presence in the region has had some positive impact on healthcare delivery across the region. This issue is not just about Guyana, this is about the entire Caribbean,” he said.

He noted that at the last CARICOM Heads of Government meeting, regional leaders agreed to engage the US President Donald Trump administration on several matters. This issue, he said, will be added to the list.

“The US is a very important partner for the region and Guyana, and therefore the leaders, have already identified the need to engage directly. When they meet, they will coordinate what they will say,” the Vice President said.

Reuters reported that Cuba’s health service generates major export earnings by sending doctors and health workers around the world.

