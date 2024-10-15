Guyana to produce all its hatching eggs by 2026

Guyana is set to produce all its hatching eggs within the next two years as the poultry industry continues to advance.

This announcement was made by Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha during the launch of a new high-yielding rice variety at Nooten Zuil, East Coast Demerara on Monday.

According to the minister, this target will be met as the ministry adopts modern poultry production methods. This includes the importation of new tunnel houses.

These climate-smart tunnel houses maintain air temperatures within optimal ranges, leading to increased production of hatching eggs locally. However, the country still imports a significant amount of the product.

“As it stands now, we are importing almost 53 million hatching eggs every year. Last year when we started the venture on our own, we produced 27,000, and for the first half of this year we produced 94,000,” the minister stated.

Some of the black giant chickens that were distributed to farmers

He added that the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) will collaborate with the private sector to achieve the target.

This initiative follows a directive from President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during a recent meeting, where funds were allocated to support this venture and ensure Guyana’s full production of hatching eggs.

Additionally, Minister Mustapha noted that the government is committed to increasing dairy production.

“We are working to build the cattle industry so that we can produce our own milk. As I speak, the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) has invested US $20 million in the dairy industry to an Israeli company,” Minister Mustapha said.

This investment will see Guyana expanding its milk production and increasing exportation.

It will also complement the operations at the Amaya Milk Plant at Onverwagt, West Coast Berbice in Region Five.

Since returning to office in 2020, the PPP/C government has been working aggressively to restore Guyana’s leadership position in the global agriculture sector.

The PPP/C Administration has introduced black belly sheep, swine, breeding bulls, and other livestock to enhance farmers’ stock. It has also expanded prawn and honey production as part of efforts to reduce both Guyana’s and CARICOM’s food import bills by 25 per cent by 2025. (DPI)

--- ---