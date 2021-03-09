Guyana to participate in Expo2020 in Dubai

Destination Guyana will be showcased when Expo2020 is held in Dubai later this year.

Dubbed the ‘World’s Greatest Show of human brilliance and achievement,’ the Dubai Expo is expected to attract participants from over 200 countries and companies and more than 25 million visitors.

Guyana will use the opportunity to market its tourism product and investment opportunities. The expo will run for 173 days, from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 and feature food, music, technology, art, science, culture, and numerous live events. Guyana will be participating under the theme, ‘Home of nature-Land of opportunities’.

Like all other participating countries, Guyana will manage a pavilion and highlight its culture during a planned National Day. It is the first time at a World Expo, that Guyana will manage a standalone pavilion. Guyana’s participation was aided by a US $1.5 million contribution by the Government of Dubai, which covers the cost of the pavilion, outfitting, airfare, and accommodation.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, says Expo2020Dubai, presents tremendous opportunities for Guyana’s tourism product. “This is a perfect, somewhat unrivalled opportunity for us to showcase Destination Guyana to the world. There will be millions of people traversing that venue, and there is no better time for us to market ourselves,” Minster Walrond notes.

She adds that apart from encouraging people to visit Guyana, the Expo will also be used as an opportunity to share the investment potential within the tourism and other sectors. “We have already attracted franchises for several branded hotels, one of which has already started construction. We want to see more investment, not only in tourism but other sectors. We also want to see investment in the other regions of our country. We want to let the world know that they are welcomed to do business here,” Minister Walrond added.

Local tourism stakeholders will meet with potential investors to foster relationships with international operators, tourism marketers, the media, and other participants during the expo. Several local companies will attend the expo, while others will send products to be showcased.

Expo2020 is a World Expo to be hosted by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, originally scheduled for 20 October 2020 – 10 April 2021.

For more information, kindly contact Chevon Lim at [email protected] or Cordell McClure at: [email protected] or call (592) 225-1223. You are also invited to follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @ GuyanaPavillion2020.