Guyana to partially close airports amid Coronavirus outbreak

Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) Egbert Fields has announced that airports in the country will be partially shutdown, effective Wednesday 18, 2020 – due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The closure will take effect at midnight and will last for 14 days. The shutdown will mainly apply to incoming international passenger flights at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) and Eugene F Correira International Airport.

The shutdown will not apply to outgoing flights, cargo flights, medevac flights, technical flights and any other specially authorised flights.