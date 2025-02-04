Guyana to introduce new, modern passports with 10-year validity

Guyana will soon introduce new, modern passports with a ten-year validity, according to Deputy Chief Immigration Officer (DCIO) Stephen Telford.

During a recent interview with Radio Eve Leary, he revealed that works are ongoing to upgrade the existing travel document to include modern features, in alignment with international standards.

“We are currently working and very soon we will have those passports rolling out to our citizens,” he noted.

At the moment, the passports have a lifespan of five years but according to the DCIO, the new documents will now be valid for ten years.

