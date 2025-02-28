Guyana to improve road infrastructure, safety with World Bank funding

See full statement from the World Bank:

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors approved a new project to support Guyana in upgrading and rehabilitating the country’s road infrastructure. The $156 million Integrated Transport Corridors Project will focus on enhancing Guyana’s transport network in selected regions, ensuring it is better equipped to withstand natural hazards and provide safer, more reliable mobility for people.

Guyana’s road infrastructure faces several challenges, particularly in the coastal regions, where roads are highly vulnerable to extreme weather events. Over 60% of the road network consists of smaller roads, many of which sit on low-lying coastal plains, making them highly exposed to the impacts of rising sea levels, increased rainfall intensity, and more frequent extreme weather events like storms and flooding. The most recent flooding event in 2021 caused over $100 million in damage to the agriculture and transport sectors.

Poor road conditions hinder access to essential services like healthcare and education, disrupt economic activities, and isolate communities. Additionally, the road safety situation in Guyana is concerning, with a road mortality rate of 15 deaths per 100,000 population.

The project will focus on upgrading and rehabilitating key road corridors in selected regions of Guyana, with a particular emphasis on improving resilience to natural hazards. It will implement critical infrastructure improvements such as enhancing drainage systems, stabilizing slopes, and raising embankments to prevent erosion to safeguard vital transport links that support agriculture, tourism, trade, and access to essential services like healthcare and education.

The project will also prioritize road safety and inclusivity. This includes the safety assessment of the entire primary road network and road safety audits for selected roads, followed by the installation of road safety engineering solutions like crash barriers and traffic calming measures, and the creation of dedicated lanes for non-motorized transport, such as pedestrians and cyclists. Special attention will be given to high-risk locations like schools, hospitals, and markets. Mobility plans tailored to the needs of women and other vulnerable groups will feature in the project as well as road asset management systems, creating safer and transportation options.

“Guyana’s rapid economic expansion places increasing pressure on infrastructure, while the growing risks from natural hazards, such as flooding and storms, further challenge the country’s systems. This project will help Guyana’s road network keep pace with its growth by making it safer and more resilient,” said Diletta Doretti, World Bank Group Resident Representative for Guyana.

The project is funded through the World Bank’s International Development Association, the arm of the World Bank that helps the world’s low-income countries.

