Guyana to host second AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum in October

The second AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF23) will be hosted in Georgetown, Guyana, from 30 to 31 October 2023, African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and Government of Guyana (GoG) announced today.

Organised under the overarching theme “Creating a Shared Prosperous Future”, and

convened by Afreximbank and the GoG, ACTIF23 will focus on consolidating commercial

collaboration between the Caribbean region and Africa, for increased inter-regional trade

and investment; building on the successes of the inaugural edition that was held in

Barbados, in September 2022.

Commenting on the announcement of ACTIF23, Hon. Hugh Hilton Todd, Minister of Foreign

Affairs and International Cooperation, Guyana underscored that “Guyana looks forward to

hosting the second AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum. We are keen to actively

harness the potential of our economic relations as we build on the historic ties between

Africa and the Caribbean.”

“We are excited to announce the second AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum,” said

Prof. Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank.

“Going by the impressive gains we have recorded in less than one year since ACTIF2022,

we have every reason to look forward to a further deepening of commercial relationships

between Africa and the Caribbean when we meet in Georgetown, Guyana. We are

exceedingly grateful to the Government of Guyana for agreeing to host this important bridge-building Forum”.

The AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum was introduced in 2022 to enhance the

growth of trade and investment between Africa and the Caribbean, including promoting airlinks, tourism, technology transfer, financial stability, food security, industrialization and

cultural ties. The inaugural event welcomed over 1,267 delegates from 108 countries,

including participants from 50 African countries, 13 Caribbean countries, and regions as far

away as Oceania.

There has been growing commercial cooperation between Africa and CARICOM supported

by Afreximbank. Eleven CARICOM member countries are now participating States in the

Bank and the Bank’s Board approved a limit of USD3 billion for Caribbean economies to

enhance trade and investment opportunities between the two regions. The bank is launching its representative office in Bridgetown, Barbados; and providing technical assistance towards the establishment of the Caricom Export-Import Bank, and the deployment of the Pan African Payment and Settlement System in the Caribbean.

