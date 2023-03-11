Guyana to host 12th ILO Meeting of Caribbean Ministers of Labour in May

A team from the International Labour Organization (ILO) met with representatives

from the Ministry of Labour in preparation for Guyana's hosting of the 12th ILO

Meeting of Caribbean Ministers of Labour in May from the 23rd-25th.

The last meeting was held in Barbados four years ago. As such, hosting the meeting in

the country is a great achievement, especially given the tremendous development that

has taken place in Guyana under the leadership of His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan

Ali.

Following the country's selection to host this historic meeting, several deliberations

among the relevant authorities were held in order to provide well-planned and

successful meetings for those involved.

Hon. Joseph Hamilton, Minister of Labour, Mr. Bishram Kuppen, Permanent Secretary;

Ms. Gwyneth King, Occupational Safety and Health Consultant; Ms. Yolanda Grant,

Chief, Central Recruitment and Manpower Agency; Mr. Dhaneswar Deonarine, Chief

Labour Officer; and Ambassador Ivan Evelyn, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and

International Cooperation, Chief of Protocol, attended Friday morning’s meeting.

Mr. Lars Johansen, Deputy Director of the International Labour Organization; Ms.

Ingerlyn Caines-Francis, Senior Programme Officer; Ms. Resel Melville, Project

Coordinator; and Ms. Jennifer Jones-Morales, Senior Operations Officer and Security

Focal Point, were among the delegation members.

The meeting serves as a forum for a more in-depth discussion of Caribbean Labour

Ministers’ and Social Partners’ contributions to, and leadership roles in, the proposed

Global Coalition on Social Justice.

This includes consultation with key regional social partners, establishing priorities and

key strategies for ILO support for Just Transition in the 2024-2025 biennium, and

developing Quality Apprenticeship frameworks.

In addition, the meeting will review previous Ministerial Meetings and their

conclusions, including a briefing on ILO support provided to Constituents during the

pandemic and in the current recovery stage.

Over the last three years, the ILO Caribbean Office has focused much of its technical

assistance on strategic and practical interventions in areas ranging from labour market

research and skills development to social security and enterprise development, all of

which help Member States integrate the Decent Work Agenda into how Caribbean

labour markets prepare for, cope with, and recover from crises.

This approach is consistent with the four priority areas established in the UNMSDCF for

English- and Dutch-speaking Caribbean countries for the period 2022–2026.

The ILO Director General’s revised proposal for a Global Coalition on Social Justice,

which aims to “contribute to the reduction and prevention of inequalities as well as

ensure that social justice is prioritised in national, regional, and global policymaking

and activities, including in development cooperation as well as financial, trade, and

investment agreements,” provides an opportunity for Caribbean Labour Ministries to

contribute invaluable perspectives and insights from their experiences and challenges.

