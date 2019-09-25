Guyana to get Plantation House Golf & Country Club Resorts

A project to develop a Plantation House Golf & Country Club Resorts in Guyana has been launched by NGMS-CIMGRO, a multi-national business consortium.
The resort will be a first-of-its-kind destination that is expected to transform hospitality, housing and tourism in Guyana, according to a press statement.
Located less than 30 minutes from Ogle International Airport (OGL), Plantation
House Golf & Country Club Resorts is poised to be the largest and most unique resort in the
CARICOM Region.
“A tropical paradise with miles of beaches, access to river and deep sea fishing and
fabulous homes wrapped around a magnificent PGA golf is what makes Plantation
House Golf & Country Club Resorts the best project in the region,” said Femia
Wesenhagen, the Project Designer.
The initial phase will feature 300 homes, 500 hotel rooms,180 extended stay suites, meeting and conference space, as well as a variety of restaurants, and retail outlets nestled amongst centuries old trees.
The main General Contractor, an internationally recognised firm and one of the largest
in the world, with whom negotiations have been underway for some time will be finalised
shortly.
This marks a milestone for the project development group which has been in the
project planning and property acquisition stage for over two years.
The project will engage companies from neighboring countries (Trinidad, Suriname, Barbados, Aruba and Jamaica).
The developers have engaged the services of EAME (Earth and Marine Environmental
Consultants) to ensure that the highest standards of environmental and eco-friendliness
are engaged in the development and to adhere to Guyana’s “Green Economic
Development Strategy”.
“We couldn’t be more excited to be part of this wonderful community, and to be a key
component of Guyana’s economic growth strategy,” said Rudy Ramalingum, executive
Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for NGMS-CIMGRO. “We can’t wait to swing
open the doors, and welcome the many visitors to what will be a premier residential and
vacation destination in the region with incredible amenities that is being built as a ‘green
eco project’.”
Aditka Persaud, Director of Development for the company described the resort as “a
catalyst in Guyana’s evolution as a country adapting to the massive oil & gas reserves
discovered by Exxon Mobil and other major companies.”
“Plantation House Golf & Country Club Resorts will be nothing short of extraordinary –
an incredible integrated resort experience that builds on the natural beauty of the area
and brings tremendous value to guests and residents,” said Mr. Van Genderen, Project
Advisor.
Among the many partners slated to be involved in the project are: EAME, FERCON
Planning & Design, New Trend Group, VASILDA, Mozart, Mungra, MES, A. Persaud &
Co., JERCON, Dynamic Trade Services, Johnson Construction Co., and R. Van
Genderen.