Guyana to get Plantation House Golf & Country Club Resorts

A project to develop a Plantation House Golf & Country Club Resorts in Guyana has been launched by NGMS-CIMGRO, a multi-national business consortium.

The resort will be a first-of-its-kind destination that is expected to transform hospitality, housing and tourism in Guyana, according to a press statement.

Located less than 30 minutes from Ogle International Airport (OGL), Plantation

House Golf & Country Club Resorts is poised to be the largest and most unique resort in the

CARICOM Region.

“A tropical paradise with miles of beaches, access to river and deep sea fishing and

fabulous homes wrapped around a magnificent PGA golf is what makes Plantation

House Golf & Country Club Resorts the best project in the region,” said Femia

Wesenhagen, the Project Designer.

The initial phase will feature 300 homes, 500 hotel rooms,180 extended stay suites, meeting and conference space, as well as a variety of restaurants, and retail outlets nestled amongst centuries old trees.

The main General Contractor, an internationally recognised firm and one of the largest

in the world, with whom negotiations have been underway for some time will be finalised

shortly.

This marks a milestone for the project development group which has been in the

project planning and property acquisition stage for over two years.

The project will engage companies from neighboring countries (Trinidad, Suriname, Barbados, Aruba and Jamaica).

The developers have engaged the services of EAME (Earth and Marine Environmental

Consultants) to ensure that the highest standards of environmental and eco-friendliness

are engaged in the development and to adhere to Guyana’s “Green Economic

Development Strategy”.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be part of this wonderful community, and to be a key

component of Guyana’s economic growth strategy,” said Rudy Ramalingum, executive

Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for NGMS-CIMGRO. “We can’t wait to swing

open the doors, and welcome the many visitors to what will be a premier residential and

vacation destination in the region with incredible amenities that is being built as a ‘green

eco project’.”

Aditka Persaud, Director of Development for the company described the resort as “a

catalyst in Guyana’s evolution as a country adapting to the massive oil & gas reserves

discovered by Exxon Mobil and other major companies.”

“Plantation House Golf & Country Club Resorts will be nothing short of extraordinary –

an incredible integrated resort experience that builds on the natural beauty of the area

and brings tremendous value to guests and residents,” said Mr. Van Genderen, Project

Advisor.

Among the many partners slated to be involved in the project are: EAME, FERCON

Planning & Design, New Trend Group, VASILDA, Mozart, Mungra, MES, A. Persaud &

Co., JERCON, Dynamic Trade Services, Johnson Construction Co., and R. Van

Genderen.