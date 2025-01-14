Guyana to get first mental health court this year – Chancellor

Guyana’s judiciary is set to launch its first-ever Mental Health Court this year, marking a major step in improving access to justice.

At the ceremonial opening of Law Year 2025, held at the Victoria Law Courts in Georgetown, acting Chancellor of the Judiciary Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards announced the impending launch of Guyana’s first Mental Health Court.

This initiative, set to commence within the first quarter of the year, is aimed at addressing the intersection of mental health issues and the legal system.

Justice Cummings-Edwards highlighted the court’s importance, stating that it spells efficiency and access to justice.

The establishment of the Mental Health Court follows collaborative training programs, including a partnership with the U.S. Embassy and the National Center for State Courts.

The Mental Health Court is one of several specialized courts introduced to improve access to justice. Existing courts, including the Family Court, Commercial Court, and Juvenile Courts, have played pivotal roles in ensuring the legal system meets the needs of various societal groups.

The announcement comes alongside other judiciary initiatives, such as the adoption of electronic case management systems at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court, with plans to expand the technology to other courts.

Justice Cummings-Edwards emphasized the importance of making justice more accessible, including improved payment options for court fees.

To this end, she disclosed that they are working on the introduction of Mobile Money Guyana (MMG) as a payment option to the judiciary.

