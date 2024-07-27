Guyana to experiment with organic sugar production

President Dr Irfaan Ali has announced that Guyana is looking to experiment with the production of organic sugar, as part of a strategy to modernise the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo).

He was at the time speaking during the launch of the Regional Economic Agri-Insurance Programme (REAP) on Thursday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

“We already have a proposal on hand for the refining of brown sugar and we’re working with the private sector on the establishment of a refinery to have the white sugar and also looking at the possibility of liquid sugar…,” the President said.

“Important to this is now we’re looking at an experiment of organic sugar and to see how organic sugar is a niche market that carries a different pricing mechanism,” he added.

With an investment of $8.1 billion in 2023 to advance the revitalisation efforts of the sugar industry, Guyana saw a massive 28 percent or 13,155 metric tonnes increase in sugar production, compared to 47,049 metric tonnes in 2022.

This was highlighted by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, during the ministry’s year-end review.

