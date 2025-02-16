Guyana to establish state-owned forensic interview unit for child-abuse cases

The government is exploring the creation of a state-owned forensic interview unit to investigate cases of child abuse while providing a safe environment for victims to share their experiences.

The initiative was announced by Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud during a press conference hosted by the National Communications Network (NCN) on Saturday.

“One of the major things we are working on this year in the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) project is setting up our own forensic interview unit, a state-owned forensic interview unit,” she revealed.

The minister further stated that several officers have been sent to undergo preliminary training in India.

Hope and Justice Centre in Region Three

Additionally, the ministry is also equipping the Hope and Justice Centre in Region Three with the necessary tools to conduct forensic interviews.

The Hope and Justice Centre is the first of its kind and has a ‘one-stop’ model that allows victims access to a range of services including counselling, legal recourse, and medical treatment.

Moreover, the minister noted that forensic interviews for cases of sexual abuse are currently being conducted through the Child Advocacy Centres in partnership with ChildLink and Blossom Inc.

She noted that these centres have received substantial government support, with Blossom Inc. set to receive over $10 million this year.

In total, the government has provided more than $130 million to both agencies.

Currently, Child Advocacy Centres operate in all regions. In addition, Minister Persaud noted that the child advocacy protocols have been reviewed to identify gaps in the system and improve how cases are handled. (DPI)

