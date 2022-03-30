Guyana to embark on sustainable hatching egg industry

With Guyana importing approximately 52 million eggs each year at a cost of some $350 million, President Dr Irfaan Ali said the country will soon launch its own hatching egg industry, to support the local poultry sector.

Speaking at the launch of the black belly sheep project in Region Five on Sunday, Dr. Ali said “that is a low hanging fruit, that is a market we can capture.

“We are now looking at a project that will enable us to produce our hatching eggs all here in Guyana locally.”

Government will work with communities like St. Cuthbert’s Mission, among other areas to be part of the massive project. This, he said, will ensure there is sustainable production of hatching eggs locally and eventually for the export market.

“These are the initiatives that are transformative in nature. These are the initiatives that will propel the economy, these are the initiatives that will bring direct benefits to the farmer and enhance our diversification programme, these are some of the initiatives that will ensure our economy is built on many pillars,” President Ali stated.

He said government has started working with the large poultry producers in a consortium to produce their own corn and soya for the production of feed to support the poultry industry. This is part of government’s plan for Guyana to become self-sufficient, as there are rising food prices and supply shortages.

Since taking office, government has placed heavy emphasis on developing the agriculture sector through funding a number of initiatives. Budget 2022 has allotted $28.7 billion to ensure the rapid growth and development of Guyana’s agricultural sector.