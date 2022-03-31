Guyana to construct 1st World Trade Center within CARICOM

Guyana will be the first country to set up a World Trade Center (WTC) within CARICOM following several months of negotiations between Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) and the New York-based headquarter.

As such, the beverage giant will transform its building in High Street Kingston, Georgetown into the center which will provide a range of opportunities for local businesses and organizations to enhance their networking capabilities globally. Work on the interior redesign of the building has already begun.

There are over 320 World Trade Centers in more than 100 countries globally. The World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) stimulates trade and investment opportunities for commercial property developers, economic development agencies, and international businesses looking to connect globally and prosper locally.

The association serves as an ‘international ecosystem’ of global connections, iconic properties, and integrated trade services under the umbrella of a prestigious brand.