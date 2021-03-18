Guyana to benefit from US$35M joint venture investment in maritime development

Construction is presently ongoing at Lot 43 A Friendship, East Bank Demerara on what will be Guyana and the Caribbean’s first Marine and Off-Shore Training Institute.

The Atlantic Ventures Inc. (AVI), a local 100% Guyanese owned company with extensive experience in the mining and marine industry has partnered with Alexarya Corporation International, a leading Investment and Development corporation based in India, to establish a Joint-Venture “AtlanticAlexarya Maritime Development Guyana Inc.” with a common purpose of investing in the development of Guyana’s growing Maritime Industry.

A maritime Institute is a technical school, focused on teaching practical skills to high caliber seafarers to meet the highest standard of professionalism required in the ever changing and demanding shipping industry.

Pro. (Capt) Suniel Kumar has successfully established similar Marine Academies in and around Singapore, Sri Lanka, Duabi and India. The three main academic curriculums offered to applicants at Atlantic-Alexarya Marine and Off-shore Institute are the Pre-Sea Training, Officers Training and the Post- Sea Training. Other basic safety training programmes will also be offered.

A residential facility is available within the premises of the Institute. This facility is compulsory for Diploma/Pre- Sea Training Cadets before going on training ships. The ages for persons interested in registering for the institute is sixteen to thirty- seven years old.

These applications are open to individuals not limited to Guyana but from around the Caribbean region. Upon completion, graduates will be awarded with accredited certificates that will prepare them for careers both on and off shore as Seamen, Chief Officers, Captains, merchant marines, or any other jobs in the marine industry locally and internationally.

This joint-venture will see developments in excess of US$35M within the next five years.

AtlanticAlexarya Maritime Development Guyana Inc. (AAMDG) will not only facilitate a Marine and Off-shore Institute but plans are already in place for the construction of a Ship Yard and Dry dock to be used for ship building, ship repairs and complete ship management.

The tourism sector will also benefit from this largescale investment through the development of river cruise and Floating Hotels in Guyana’s waters, along with worldwide vessel registrations being done through the company.

The team from AAMDG, within the past week, has met with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GoInvest Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, Ministers of Public Infrastructure Hon. Juan Edghil and Hon. Indar Deodat and Mr. Stephen Thomas, the Director General of the Maritime Administration Department, all of whom have committed to working together with the Joint Venture company towards the development of this project.

The Atlantic Ventures Inc. (AVI), represented by Mrs. Miranda Thakur-Deen and Mr. Asif Hamid, is among the very few companies in the Region with ISO 44001:2017 Collaborative Business Relationship (CBR) certification which specifically addresses collaborations between Foreign and Local companies to come together to jointly address the industry needs. AVI is also ISO 9001:2015 Quality Assurance Control (QMS) certified and ISO 45001:2018 Health, Safety and Management (OHSMS) certified.

The administrative team, under the direct management of AVI’s Vice President Ms. Nicola Whittaker is working extensively on setting up the Secretariat and Admissions office by the end of April, 2021. An awareness campaign will be launched within a few weeks to educate the public on this pioneering development that will revolutionize the marine industry in Guyana and by extension the Caribbean.

Atlantic-Alexarya Maritime Development Guyana Inc. is committed to developing and providing opportunities to local Guyanese in support of the government’s agenda to promote the use and importance of local content.

As such, a total of one hundred (100) scholarships will be given to young Guyanese interested in pursuing careers in the Marine & Offshore industry through AA Maritime &

Offshore Training Institution Guyana Inc. This development project will guarantee over 600 jobs being given to local Guyanese in the welding, fabrication, mining, marine, tourism and education sectors.

Our team believes that “Quality is never an accident, it is always the result of high intention, sincere effort, intelligent direction and skillful execution; it represents the wise choice of many alternatives.” [Press Release]