Guyana to benefit from COVID-19 support, vaccines from Argentina

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, on Monday, held discussions with the President of Argentina, His Excellency Alberto Fernández with regard to collaboration and support for Guyana response to the Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The Argentine President committed his country’s support towards bridging the gaps in Guyana’s COVID-19 response. This includes enhancing Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing capacity, the provision of equipment and vaccines.

Argentina has assured that all countries except Brazil will have a guaranteed 20 percent of its demands for the COVID-19 vaccines met. These vaccines are manufactured by AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine and Pfizer. The vaccines are being developed in Argentina and distributed from Mexico.

The Pfizer vaccine will be ready in November in Argentina while the AstraZeneca vaccine will be ready by March 2021. [Extracted and Modified from the Public Information and Press Services Unit of the Office of the President]