Guyana to benefit from additional 20,000 testing kits, support through PAHO/WHO

Prime Minister Brigadier Mark Phillips has said that Guyana is grateful for the continued support of the Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO), which has committed to providing an additional 20,000 test kits and other forms of support to bolster the country’s fight against the Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

According to DPI, the Prime Minister made these statements after a meeting with the Country Representative of PAHO/WHO, Dr. William Adu-Krow at the Office of the Prime Minister on Thursday.

He also commended Dr. Adu-Know, whom he says has been championing Guyana’s efforts during this challenging time.

“He has been here for seven years and he has contributed immensely to the public health system here in Guyana. We continue to benefit throughout his tenure in Guyana from his expertise in dealing with the COVID-19 and public health management in general. This meeting was therefore an opportunity for me to thank him on behalf of the Government and the people of Guyana for his service to us. He has worked tirelessly and overtime in helping us in Guyana,” Prime Minister Phillips said.

The Prime Minister also urged the public to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines, which includes respecting the curfew in place, practicing social distancing, wearing a mask and regular sanitisation.

Meanwhile, Dr. Adu-Krow, who is preparing to wrap-up his tour of duty in Guyana, said that despite his imminent departure, PAHO/WHO continues to work with the Government to ensure that the health care system is fortified and able to cope with the rise in cases.

In this regard, he noted that the Government’s measures, including its decision to implement the curfew for the month of September, are wise and give the health care system a chance to better mobilise and prepare, DPI reported.