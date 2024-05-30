Guyana to attend region’s largest Food & Beverage Event: LAC Flavors 2024

LAC Flavors, one of the premier Food and Beverages business forums in the region, organised by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) with support from the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), will take place in Manaus, Brazil, on June 5 – 6, 2024.

This prestigious event seeks to expand and strengthen regional trade by fostering new business opportunities between SMEs in the food and beverage sector and international buyers through dedicated business meetings.

Historically, LAC Flavors has facilitated over 23,000 “one-on-one” matchmaking sessions, generating over a billion dollars in both finalized and prospective deals.

This year, two ‘Made in Guyana’ certified companies, Precision Global-Only Coconuts and SS Natural Fruit Flavor, have been selected to participate.

These companies were chosen by the IDB for their export readiness, high-quality marketing materials, and substantial production capacity. They are also expected to meet with several companies from the USA, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Lebanon, who have already expressed interest in their products.

On May 23, 2024, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, Chief Investment Officer and Agency Head of the Guyana Office for Investment, met with the selected companies to refine their strategies and ensure they are fully prepared for the upcoming forum. Dr. Ramsaroop emphasized, “We encourage other businesses to meet with our office for guidance on how we can help get their products to the wider market.”

Moreover, the Guyana Office for Investment, the country’s export promotion body, will be represented at LAC Flavors by its Senior Director of Investment, Mr. John Edghill. He will provide technical assistance to the local companies as part of their meetings with potential partners, buyers, importers, and distributors.

The agency will also showcase a variety of other Guyanese products as part of its plan to bolster exports during the forum.

