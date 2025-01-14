Guyana tapping into Indian experts to strengthen forensic capabilities

As the Government of Guyana works to improve the investigative capabilities of the Guyana Police Force, it will be turning to India for forensic experts to come here.

This was revealed by Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn during his ministry’s end-of-year press conference on Monday.

According to Benn, the ministry had procured several pieces of modern tech last year including a scanning electron microscope for the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory (GFSL).

“What we want to pay attention to is the improvements in forensic capability, both at the [Guyana] Police Force itself and in relation to the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory… They’ve just got a new scanning electron microscope and I think at some point, we should invite the press just now to take a look at the new equipment being installed there at great expense. But there’s a significant increase in forensic capability with modern equipment.”

Moreover, in a move to increase the amount of skilled personnel, Minister Benn further disclosed that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will soon be inked with the National Forensic Sciences University of India (NFSU) to import forensic experts.

“We are signing up an MOU with the National Forensic Sciences University of India to bring in more forensic experts and to aid in the process of clearing up crime events and doing so in a way which will stand the test in our courts.”

Additionally, Benn noted that the GPF is actively recruiting and training new ranks to further boost its capacity.

“The Guyana Police Force is now just about at peak in terms of its man and strength. New recruits are being trained to finally achieve the number in practice and we are happy that the diversity and representation of communities which we speak of is being gradually and significantly improved at this point in time.”

In the 2024 budget, the Guyana Police Force received a whopping $30.3 billion, which was geared at enhancing its capabilities.

