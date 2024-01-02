Guyana takes up membership of United Nations Security Council

Guyana has taken its seat as an elected member of the United Nations Security Council for a two-year term 2024-2025. Today, Permanent Representative of Guyana to the United Nations, Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, installed the Guyana flag alongside those of other Security Council members outside the Council chambers. Also participating in the simple ceremony were the other newly elected members, Algeria, Republic of Korea, Sierra Leone and Slovenia.

In a brief statement, Ambassador Rodrigues-Birkett recognised that the task of maintaining international peace and security is growing increasingly complex with multidimensional challenges and, that the Council is, therefore, compelled to be proactive in addressing potential sources of conflict, and comprehensive in its response to existing conflict situations. She stated that Guyana will seek a people-centred approach, including the involvement of women and youth in the search for solutions, ever mindful that conflict is a driver of poverty and underdevelopment and therefore inimical to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The theme of Guyana’s participation in the Security Council is “Partnering for Peace and Prosperity”. Guyana’s tenure on the Council will be rooted in a firm commitment to multilateralism and guided by the priorities of (i) climate change, food insecurity and conflict; (ii) peacebuilding and conflict prevention; (iii) women, peace and security; (iv) protection of children in armed conflict; and (v) youth, peace and security.

In keeping with these priorities, Guyana has endorsed the ‘Joint Pledge on Climate, Peace, and Security’ and joined the ‘Statement of Shared Commitments on Women, Peace, and Security’.

This will be Guyana’s third time serving on the Council following terms in 1975 – 1976 and 1982-1983.

--- ---