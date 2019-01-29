Guyana takes step backward on Global Anti-Corruption Index

Transparency International has released its latest global rankings, showing that while Guyana is considered one of 20 countries who has made improvements, it has also taken a step backwards from last year.

According to the index, Guyana fell by one spot to the 93rd position out of 180 countries.

The index placed Guyana’s corruption perception score at 37 to tie with Gambia, Kosovo, Macedonia, Mongolia and Panama.

The highest ranked Caribbean country was the Bahamas at 29th place and a score of 65.

It is followed by Barbados, which received a score of 68 for anti-corruption.

The next Caribbean country is St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which was ranked at 41 with a score of 58.

The top ranked countries on the list were Denmark at number 1, then New Zealand at number 2.

Last year, Guyana scored 38 and was ranked at 91 out of all the countries reviewed.

Over the past few months, much has been said about the Auditor General’s 2017 report and the sole sourcing of contracts.

This includes the Public Procurement Commission investigating and red flagging the sole sourcing of the Demerara River bridge feasibility study.

The corruption perception index did acknowledge, however, that Guyana is among 20 countries to have significantly improved their scores over the past 7 years.