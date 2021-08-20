Guyana, Suriname to engage Northern Brazil on joint tourism talks

The Presidents of Guyana and Suriname, Dr Irfaan Ali and Chandrikapersad Santokhi intend to engage Northern Brazil on how they can jointly boost their tourism industries.

This was disclosed by President Ali on Thursday during a joint press conference with the Suriname Head-of-State, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

“Tourism has been identified as a key area for both countries. So, we have also agreed that the two Ministers and entities will meet to determine a strategy that would jointly promote Guyana and Suriname, especially in the context of the Guiana Shield and the potential of including Northern Brazil in that package.”

The Guiana Shield is world renowned for being a region of rich biodiversity. It underlies Guyana, Suriname, French Guiana, and portions of Venezuela, Brazil and Colombia.

A joint communique released after the press conference stated that Guyana and Suriname would promote the two countries as a “twin tourism product”. [Extracted and Modified from DPI]