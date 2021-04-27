Guyana-Suriname ferry service suspended

The Guyana-Suriname Ferry Service has been suspended until further notice, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar announced this afternoon.

“The Ministry of Public Works and the Management of the Canawaima Ferry Service regret to announce that travel to Suriname has been suspended until further notice,” the Minister said.

He revealed that only repatriation trips and health emergency evacuations will be permitted.

There will be one round trip per week from today until May 2, 2021 to facilitate repatriation of Guyanese and Surinamese.

Minister Indar emphasised that only Guyanese stuck in Suriname, and Surinamese stuck in Guyana will be allowed to travel to return to their respective countries.

Additionally, only a person authorised by Surinamese officials will be allowed after receiving prior approval.

Further, no international incoming or outgoing travel will be allowed during the weekends in Suriname due to the lockdown. The mandatory quarantine formerly instituted will no longer be required, as well as COVID-19 test results for Surinamese required to return home at this time.

“This measure has been implemented by our Surinamese partners in their bid to curb Covid-19 cases in Suriname,” the Minister said.