Guyana, Suriname establishes Private Sector Business Council

See below for a joint statement on the establishment of the Guyana-Suriname Private Sector Business Council:

As the governments of Guyana and Suriname strengthen bilateral relations, the Private Sector Commission (PSC) of Guyana and the Suriname Trade and Industry Association (VSB) have also realized the importance of the involvement of the private sector as the engine for growth and development in both countries.

The PSC and the VSB established a Guyana-Suriname Private Sector Business Council,

consisting of key representatives of the private sector, solely dedicated to the strengthening of economic ties and initiatives regarding our shared interests and the creation of the envisioned Single Market and Economy.

The intentions of the Business Council were shared with Suriname’s President, His Excellency, Chandrikapersad Santokhi during courtesy visit by the newly established Council on 16 h March 2022.

Mr. Paul Cheong, Chairman of the PSC described the day as historic.

“The relationship with Suriname is necessary. There are many synergies that we can achieve”, Mr. Cheong said.

The private sector will find opportunities to collaborate in the various sectors, and with the

assistance of the Guyanese and Surinamese governments are working on the removal of all

barriers for the realization of efficient bilateral trade.

“When we come next time, we will not come with a list of issues, but with a detailed strategy,” VSB Chairman Bryan Renten said.

The first official Council Meeting was held on March 16, 2022, where ambitious but necessary targets were set, and a meeting agenda for the next 12 months was set out. The next council meeting is slated to be held in May 2022 in Guyana after which bi-monthly meetings will be held.

The Business Council will have joint leadership with VSB’s Chairman Mr. Bryan Renten elected Chairman for the first six (6) months, after which the Chairmanship will be handed over Mr. Paul Cheong for the next six (6) months.

President Sanotkhi pleaded for the relationship between Suriname and Guyana to be an example for the region. “We will show the region how it should be done. We don’t sit next to each other as competitors but as partners”, the President said.

The Council consists of 10 members from the private sector of both countries. The members from the Surinamese side are Mr. Bryan Renten, Mr. Derrick Klaverweide, Mr. Rishie Parbhudayal and Mr. Farsi Khodabux while the members from the Guyana side are Mr. Paul Cheong, Mr. Norman Mc Lean, Mr. Ryan Alexander, Ms. Latoya Jack and Mr. Leekha

Rambrich.