Guyana, Suriname discuss foreign policy cooperation among other issues

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd on Monday met with his Surinamese counterpart, Albert Ramdin to discuss matters about the Strategic Dialogue and Cooperation Platform (SDCP) – a cooperation mechanism agreed to by the two countries on November 24, 2020.

During the engagement, discussions focused on several issues of interest to the two countries, including Agriculture and Fisheries, Environment, Health, Infrastructure, Security, and Foreign Policy Cooperation.

The Foreign Ministers agreed that the SDCP remains a useful tool to advance political and economic cooperation between the two countries. by fostering enhanced people-to-people contact, facilitating trade and investment, and strengthening cooperation in agriculture and other areas to provide sustainable benefits to the people of Guyana and Suriname.

The Ministers committed to working towards the further implementation of the various initiatives agreed upon, in the Working Groups established under the SDCP.

