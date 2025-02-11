Guyana, Suriname discuss convening of Border Commission

See full statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation:

The Honourable Hugh Hilton Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, today met with Her Excellency Ms. Liselle Blankendal, Ambassador of Suriname to Guyana, at her request.

During the engagement, the Ambassador highlighted the success of the recently held International Business Conference, which she stated promoted the advancement of the private sector partnership between Suriname and Guyana.

The Ambassador also reaffirmed the commitment of the Government of Suriname to the Strategic Dialogue and Cooperation Platform (SDCP), between the two countries, and alluded to the immense potential for collaboration to strengthen the bilateral relations.

The Ambassador noted the recently circulated reports in the media and reiterated Suriname’s commitment to advancing its bilateral partnership with Guyana.

Minister Todd noted and affirmed Guyana’s commitment to the rule of international law, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, strengthening regional cooperation and enhancing the bilateral and friendly relations between Guyana and Suriname within the establish framework.

Minister Todd and Ambassador Blankendal also discussed the convening of the Border Commission between Guyana and Suriname.

