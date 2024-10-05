Guyana set to surpass 1 million visitor mark by November 2024 – CJIA

Guyana’s tourism industry is experiencing a meteoric rise, driven by strategic government initiatives and robust economic growth. The country is on track to welcome its one-millionth visitor for this year by November 2024, a testament to its growing allure as a destination for both leisure and business travellers.

Ramesh Ghir, CEO of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, has announced that Guyana has welcomed over 801,000 visitors in the first nine months of 2024. This significant increase in tourism is a direct result of government initiatives to promote the country as a destination of choice for visitors.

Events like the CPL and Cricket Carnival have also contributed significantly to the surge in tourist arrivals. Ghir confirmed that the country’s passenger traffic has increased by 18% year-over-year, with an additional 125,000 passengers processed compared to the

same period in 2023.

He noted that this growth is fueled by increased airline connectivity, with several new airlines adding routes to Guyana and offering more than 200,000 additional seats. President Mohamed Irfaan Ali has been instrumental in driving the tourism sector’s development. His efforts to market Guyana to major airlines have resulted in negotiations for additional carriers to enter the market soon.

This significant milestone underscores Guyana’s emergence as a vibrant and attractive

destination for travellers worldwide. The country’s natural beauty, rich cultural heritage,

and growing economic opportunities are attracting visitors from near and far.

