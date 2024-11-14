Guyana seeking partners to develop hemp industry – Pres. Ali tells UK trade mission

With the legislation having been in place since 2022, the Guyana Government is now actively moving to develop a local hemp industry and is looking for potential investors to take this initiative forward.

During a reception hosted by the British High Commission on Tuesday evening to welcome a United Kingdom Business Mission to Guyana, the President Ali informed potential investors of opportunities in this infant sector.

“We are going to develop the Hemp industry but we’re developing the Hemp industry for the innovative sector, for the transformative type of products that hemp can stimulate and add to the economy. And we are looking for partners in the development of this industry,” he stated.

This UK trade mission is the fourth of its kind to come to Guyana in recent years and among the companies represented in this batch is one that manufactures construction materials from hemp.

“We have a very big delegation this time… 20 people from across a wide range of sectors including defence, security, construction and construction equipment, and construction materials including some construction materials made from hemp, for example. I know this is an area [or] product that you’ve been looking at,” noted Managing Director of the UK’s Caribbean Council, Chris Bennet.

According to the Guyanese Head of State, government is already earmarked lands for farming using including that of hemp cultivation.

“We are building out the infrastructure now for the opening up of 50,000 new acreages of land for medium-size farmers. But it must link to a processing facility,” he revealed.

On this note, President Ali urged the UK businesses to see Guyana as not only a potential new market but also a destination to expand their operations.

“If you are manufacturing products for the Caribbean, Latin American and North American markets, and you’re not thinking about establishing a footprint here, you are making a grave mistake. And if you’re not going to do it in two years, you will pay the cost of doing it after that because it’s going to be expensive… So, this is the period, the sweet spot, in which the policy direction of reducing the cost of electricity is linked to your own investment decision,” the Guyanese Leader posited.

Guyana’s National Assembly approved the Industrial Hemp Bill back in August 2022, paving the way for the legalization of industrial hemp in the country. Since then, local stakeholders have been awaiting the establishment of a licensing authority to kickstart the commercial cultivation of hemp.

Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha said Cabinet has already approved the members of the Guyana Industrial Hemp Regulatory Authority and the body will be formally established soon.

“I already identified the members and got Cabinet’s approval. So, it will be set up in two weeks,” the minister noted.

Previously, Mustapha had disclosed that lands were earmarked in Regions Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) and 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice) for small-scale farmers to cultivate one to two acres of industrial-type hemp.

Meanwhile, only in August, the Guyana Hemp Association held a Hemp Expo on Main Street.

During an interview with this publication, Secretary of the Guyana Hemp Association, Cort Gomes, explained that the Association aims to have hemp become a staple product in Guyana

“What we would like to see happen is a ‘Made in Guyana’ stamp; meaning we can grow it from the ground, we can grow it from our soil, and then manufacture it in a manufacturing plant here in Guyana, sold here in Guyana, and exported as a Guyanese product,” he stated.

Gomes added that Guyana can be the leader in hemp cultivation in the Caribbean. Citing growing hemp industries in countries like India, the Netherlands, and even neighbouring Suriname, he noted that Guyana can be the largest hemp producer in the region.

At the expo, various items made from hemp were showcased and Gomes explained various benefits of the plant-based products.

“Hemp also possesses a medicinal purpose, meaning it’s good for medicine, and that’s the CBD (Cannabidiol) part of it. Not limited to cancer, pain, sleep deprivation, anxiety, inflammation, etc. Hemp cannot cure, but help ease, and it’s a natural alternative,” he stated.

In construction, hemp can also be made into blocks for the building of structures.

“Hemp blocks can be made from the hemp fiber part of the plant, and it’s water-resistant, it’s fire-resistant, it’s also good for the atmosphere, and it’s lighter than concrete. So, you can use that, and it’s a better product to use to build your house with other than concrete,” the official noted.

Hemp is a multibillion-dollar industry that can lend to the production of hundreds of items. Some uses for hemp include rope, textiles, clothing, shoes, food, and belts.

Hemp is often confused with marijuana, but it is crucial to understand the distinction between the two. Both hemp and marijuana are varieties of the cannabis plant, which includes over 100 to 156 different strains. The two most recognised strains are hemp and marijuana.

With around 100,000 to 150,000 potential use cases and products, hemp can be a versatile addition to Guyana’s economy.

