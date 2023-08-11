Guyana rewrites Commonwealth Youth Games record

Guyana’s Mixed 4x400M relay team of Tianna Springer, Malachi Austin, Narissa McPherson and Javon Roberts shattered the Commonwealth Youth Games Record, on their way to an emphatic gold medal performance on Thursday night.

In the very last event of the Games at the Hadley Crawford Stadium, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana passed the baton from Austin, to McPherson, to Roberts and finally to Springer, who is closed her English opponent in the back straight to grab the Gold for Guyana in 3 minutes, 22.07s.

The impressive time means Guyana would now hold the Commonwealth Youth Games record, which was previously set at 3 minutes, 25.08s by Australia in 2017.

Guyana now finishes the 2023 Games with two gold, one compliments of Springer’s 400M heroics, one bronze from McPherson in the same 400M event and one silver from Austin in the Male 400M event.

