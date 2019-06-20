Guyana Restaurant Week set for June 21-30

Food lovers across Guyana are saving their appetite and calorie intake for when the much anticipated Restaurant Week kicks off in Guyana on June 21 this year.

The week of food will culminate on June 30.

Already, a number of restaurants have signed on to the event. Some include the Guyana Marriott Hotel, The Caribbean Inn Hotel Beach Specialities Restaurant, Herdmanston Lodge Hotel, Aagman Indian Restaurant, Grand Coastal, New Thriving, Pegasus Hotel and OMG!.

Guyana Restaurant Week is an amazing and unique event being hosted by the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana.

It provides the perfect opportunity for food lovers to get their crew together and visit the participating restaurants for delicious food at reduced prices.

These restaurants “will be offering delicious prix fixe lunch or dinner menus at reduced prices” the Tourism and Hospitality Association said.

These include, but are not limited to, tantalising sweet treats from the Chef’s Italian Dessert Selection at Marriott or a savoury Middle Eastern dish – creamy delicious hummus topped with a flavourful combination of Kalamata and Castelvetrano olives, roasted red peppers, tomato slices and fresh parsley served with a spicy dressing of cayenne pepper and extra virgin olive oil at Grand Coastal.

Aagman’s Restaurant will be offering its special Tandoori chicken, which is marinated in a creamy hung yoghurt-based sauce with selected herbs and spices to give their own unique taste, along with other meals.

Last November, the event was jointly held by the Tourism and Hospitality of Association of Guyana (THAG) and the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA).

Restaurant Week was one of the signature events for Tourism Awareness Month 2018.

Each restaurant had featured two-course lunch menus at $1000 and $2000, and three-course dinner menus for $4000 or $5000 per person.

