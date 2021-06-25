Guyana Restaurant Week 2021 begins

Guyana Restaurant Week 2021 was on Thursday launched with an increase in the number of restaurants participating in the 10-day culinary showcase at standardised prices.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond opened the 12th season of the event at the Bistro Café and Bar at Movietowne.

“I see Restaurant Week as an important and critical element of Guyana’s tourism thrust. That is why I am happy to see the number of participating restaurants back at 20 – up from the 13 which participated during the last edition of this event. I am also pleased that five new restaurants have signed up this year for these numbers suggest that restaurants continue to appreciate the value of this initiative,” Minister Walrond said.

She said participating restaurants have been deemed compliant with the COVID-19 protocols and have received conditional approval from the Guyana Tourism Authority. The restaurants were encouraged to use as much local products as possible. Minister Walrond also urged Guyanese to support the event.

“This Restaurant Week is sure to demonstrate what we can accomplish by applying our creativity, inspiration and passion to the culinary arts. I challenge chefs and bartenders to bring their ‘A’ game and show their versatility in the food and beverage industry… Likewise, I encourage all of Guyana to participate in Restaurant Week.”

Meanwhile, President of the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG), Mr. Harrinand Persaud said the wide range of participating restaurants indicated the country’s growth.

“It shows the progress that Guyana is making. For sure, next Restaurant Week it is only going to be increasing. I can see that we have a lot of persons who are willing to give their best and to explore the options to offer a variety of food.”

He noted that prospective patrons should make advance reservations since a number of restaurants are already booked out for the coming weekend.

The restaurants will offer lunch at a cost of $3,000 and dinner at $5,000 or $6,000.

Guyana Restaurant Week began in 2014 and is spearheaded by THAG is collaboration with the Guyana Tourism Authority and numerous sponsors.