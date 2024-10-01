Guyana restates appreciation to CW for support in border controversy with Venezuela 

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd has participated in the 24th Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting (CFAMM) convened on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The meeting provided an opportunity for Member States to review the broad array of achievements of the Commonwealth over the previous year and to discuss the key priorities ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), which will convene in Samoa in October 2024 under the theme ‘One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth’.

Updates were also provided to the CFAMM 2024 on several key issues including the Commonwealth Secretariat’s Annual Results Report and the Secretariat’s progress over the past year notably key achievements in sustainable development, climate action, and economic resilience, as mandated by CHOGM 2022 and Country situations in Cyprus, Belize, Guyana, and Bangladesh.

During Guyana’s update on the Guyana-Venezuela Border Controversy, Guyana expressed appreciation to the Commonwealth for the firm and principled support which it has always received from the Member States of the Commonwealth in maintenance and preservation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as the Commonwealth’s support for the on-going ICJ process.

CFAMM plays a pivotal role in advancing the Commonwealth’s agenda and addresses a range of pressing international challenges, advancing collective action and shared solutions towards a path to a stronger Commonwealth.

The 2024 CFAMM concluded with Ministers reinforcing the Commonwealth’s role as a driving force for positive change in an increasingly complex global landscape. Member States further reaffirmed their commitment to addressing pressing global issues in line with the Commonwealth values of peace, justice, and democracy

