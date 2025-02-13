Guyana represented at 13th Conference of Culture Ministers in the Islamic World

The Government of Guyana was represented 13th Conference of Culture Ministers in the Islamic World which was convened from February 12-13, 2025 in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Representing the Government of Guyana at the Conference is well known Islamic Scholar Shaikh Moeen-ul-Hack.

In delivering his statement which was well received by Ministers and delegates from other countries, Shaikh Moeen dealt with the kaleidoscopic nature of the Guyanese society and how this characteristic is being utilized under the dynamic and futuristic platform of “One Guyana” as espoused by non-other than the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Shaikh Moeen alluded to the fact that under the rubric of His Excellency’s Dr. Ali’s One Guyana vision the socio economic landscape is undergoing a catalytical and transformational metamorphosis. He highlighted the achievements in the various sectors, from Housing, sports, infrastructure, health, education and the sound management of the economy which has led Guyana to becoming one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

In concluding his presentation, Shaikh Moeen reminded that under the visionary and dynamic leadership His Excellency’s Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Guyana has become a model of cultural land religious tolerance. [Press Release]

--- ---