Guyana remains upbeat about relations with Brazil under new President- Greenidge

Guyana’s Foreign Minister, Carl Greenidge, on Tuesday attended the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia.

Minister Greenidge, in a Ministry of Foreign Affairs release said that his attendance at ceremony was to consolidate existing relations.

“Brazil is an important ally especially at a time when there is so much instability in the world,” he added. “Most importantly, it is our largest immediate neighbour and our relationship with the State is a priority.”

Notwithstanding a change of government, the Guyanese Foreign Minister remains optimistic about Guyana/Brazil relations.

“I wouldn’t expect there to be a shift as regards Guyana because our relations have not been unstable. We have strong common interests bilaterally and regionally,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Greenidge also met with his Brazilian counterpart, Ernesto Araujo, who previously held the post of Director of the Department US, Canada and Inter-American Matters.

During the meeting, the two Ministers discussed the Guyana/Venezuela controversy and other areas of mutual interest.

Further, Minister Greenidge used the opportunity to meet with Ambassadors of Caribbean states there and briefed them on developing issues including the controversy with Venezuela and the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME).

He also held similar discussions with Senior Director of the United States National Security Council’s Western Hemisphere Affairs, Mauricio Claver-Carones.

Meanwhile, on the issue of Guyana/Brazil relations, Guyana’s Ambassador, George Talbot, underscored the nature of existing relations with Brazil which have spanned decades.

“We recently celebrated 50 years of fruitful relations across different administrations on both sides. I expect that to continue and be further strengthened even as a new Government assumes office in Brasilia,” he noted.

Guyana and Brazil established diplomatic relations on August 26, 1968. Cooperation covers a broad range of areas including trade, health, agriculture, transport and security matters.

According to the Ministry, one of the most tangible joint projects is the construction of the Linden to Lethem road, the design for which will soon go out to tender.