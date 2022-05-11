Guyana registers 158,347 visitors in 2021

Despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that crippled the tourism industry globally, Guyana registered 158,347 overall visitors in 2021, the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) announced in a statement today.

With a projected 10% increase in visitor arrivals by the end of 2022, the country has already welcomed 51,389 visitors as of March 2022.

According to the organisation, as Guyana continues to welcome travellers, there has been a number of notable achievements in the tourism sector.

Among these are the the installation of an internet system at Warapoka Guest House, Region One (Barima-Waini) through the collaborative efforts of the GTA and I-Net Communications Inc.

“This is one of the priority projects that was successfully completed to ensure that guests have a comfortable stay during their visit to the community. In 2019, the GTA facilitated the electrical rewiring of the entire guest house and installed a complete photovoltaic solar system,” a statement from the GTA outlined.

The GTA also donated a number of items to Quarrie Guest House as the Village commences its tourism development journey. These items included bedroom furnishings as well as kitchen and washroom utensils.

Additionally, through its licensing and inspections mandate, the GTA has since licensed 14 tourism businesses as of April 2022.

These are as follows:

Tour Operators (12)

● Adventure Guianas

● Azure Experiences

● Bimichi Eco Lodge

● Blackwater Adventures

● Elite Kayaking & Nature Tours

● Evergreen Adventures

● Exciting Tours

● Ride Along GY

● The Jungle Bug

● Toma1 Guyana

● TrailMasters Adventure Tours

● Wanderlust Adventures

Tour Guides (1)

● Jurgen John

Tourism Establishments (1)

● Grand Coastal Hotel

Moreover, in a bid to decentralise tourism and expand other tourism hotspots areas within Guyana, seven new experiential tourism products were officially launched in 2021, and 12 new experiences will be added in 2022.

More specifically, the GTA’s Product Development team has initiated projects with stakeholders in the following areas:

● Kopinang Waterfall Experience with licensed operator Azure Experiences

● Yoga, Breakfast & Nature Walk with licensed operator Azure Experiences

● Nappi Mountain Trekking with Bushcow Eco-Trails

● Nature Retreat Experience with licensed operator Wanderlust Adventures

● Linden Day Tour Experience with Destination Tours

● Wayne’s World Apartments & Oasis

● Community-led & owned tourism development with Quarrie Village

● Tri-Island Experience with licensed tour operator Trail Masters

● Mahaica River Birding Tours

Meanwhile, as of April 2022, the GTA has trained 355 persons across the country in the areas of Delivering Quality Service, Hygiene & Sanitation, First Aid & CPR and Digital Marketing Essentials.

At the end of 2022, GTA is expected to train at least 2000 candidates. An additional 1000 are expected to be trained as part of the collaborative Barbados training initiative.