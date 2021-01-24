Guyana records two more COVID-19 deaths, 76 new cases

Two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died, according to the Ministry of Health.

This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 172.

These latest fatalities are two males, a 78-year-old from Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne) and a 60–year- old from Region Four (Demerara- Mahaica). They died on Saturday while receiving care at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, the Ministry also reported today that 76 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana to 7298.

However, only 756 of these are currently active cases. This includes seven patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the other 749 persons in isolation.

There are also 13 persons in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, the number of persons who have recovered from COVID-19 to date in Guyana has increased to 6370.

All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES (NO.13), which are in effect until January 31, 2021. This order emphasises, among other things, the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home; the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others; and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit us at www.health.gov.gy.

