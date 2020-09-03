Guyana records more Covid-19 deaths

The Ministry of Public Health today announced two more Covid-19 related deaths.

The latest victims are a 67-year-old male from Essequibo Islands- West Demerara (Region 3) while the other is a 48-year-old man from Demerara/Mahaica (Region 4).

According to the Ministry, this brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths to 44.

Previous reports indicate that the total Covid-19 related deaths was 43, which would mean that the latest fatalities would take the total up to 45. But INews understands that there was a mix-up in previous announcements and that the actual number of Covid-19 deaths is 44.

Meanwhile, officials of the Ministry have contacted all relatives and persons to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed to the now-dead persons.

The Ministry is also appealing to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the deceased and their families and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231 1166, 226 7480 or 624 6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit us at www.health.gov.gy.