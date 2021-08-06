Guyana records another COVID death, 54 new cases

The Health Ministry on Friday reported that another person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 554.

The latest fatality is one 95-year-old female from Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica) who died while receiving care at a medical facility on Thursday.

In addition, new statistics show that a total of 54 new cases were detected in the past 24-hour. The number of confirmed cases in Guyana have climbed to 22 843.

14 persons remain in Intensive Care Unit, 95 in institutional isolation, 668 in home isolation and five in institutional quarantine.